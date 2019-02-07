Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Lois Vinzant

Obituaries
0
Share:

We are saddened that the Lord has called Lois Vinzant home on January 29, 2019. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Lois was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 9, 1929. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Vinzant and two sons, Timothy Vinzant and Donald Vinzant, Jr. She leaves behind three daughters, Barbara Hermon, Kathy Edwards and Linda Secrist and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral home on Saturday February 2, 2019. Funeral services and burial will be held at Sunset Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, California.
To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Lois-Vinzant

Share:
Previous Article

Hazel Alene Clark

Next Article

Bessie Lavern Winn

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION - SPAM PROTECT