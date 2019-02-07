Lois Vinzant Share:







We are saddened that the Lord has called Lois Vinzant home on January 29, 2019. She was dearly loved and will be missed.

Lois was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 9, 1929. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Vinzant and two sons, Timothy Vinzant and Donald Vinzant, Jr. She leaves behind three daughters, Barbara Hermon, Kathy Edwards and Linda Secrist and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral home on Saturday February 2, 2019. Funeral services and burial will be held at Sunset Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, California.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Lois-Vinzant