Lorene Bodeman Riedel was born April 30, 1926. She was raised by her parents, Kurt and Erna Bodeman, on a farm outside of Lockhart, Texas. She attended school at Rogers Ranch Schoolhouse, and later Lockhart High School, from which she graduated. It was at Lockhart High School that she met the love of her life, Calvin Riedel. The two were married from the time she was nineteen until Calvin’s death in 1991.

Her parents raised her to have a strong work ethic, and Lorene was proud to help support Calvin through his time in the military, college, and law school. She held secretary positions at Randolph Air Force Base, the University of Texas Biology Department, and several professional offices in New Braunfels. She later supported Calvin’s law practice as the bookkeeper.

Lorene was an active citizen in the New Braunfels community. She was a lifetime member of the First Protestant Church, teaching Sunday school, participating in the women’s bible study, and volunteering at the church food bank. She was a member of the Gay Forties club, the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, the Sophienburg Museum & Archives, and the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association. Each week, she filled her social calendar with several bridge and mahjong groups, betting pennies and catching up with friends. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, both across America and abroad, but she always loved coming home to New Braunfels and the people in it.

Family has always been most important to Lorene. Lorene was an unwaveringly loyal daughter, caring for both her parents and her in-laws until their deaths. Though she was an only child, she grew up with her aunt and uncle as neighbors, and her cousins became more like siblings. Lorene and her cousin, Maxine, were life-long best friends. Lorene was also a devoted and supportive wife to Calvin for over 45 years. When she and Calvin became parents to Nile in 1958, their little family of three was complete. Being a mom was a joy and privilege for Lorene, from the time Nile was born until her death. Even with the encroaching progression of Alzheimer’s disease in her last years, Nile’s face was the one she never forgot. Finally, Lorene was an extraordinary grandmother to her granddaughters Loren and Kaitlin. She never once faltered in her patience, playfulness, and supportive love. She was “Omie” not only to Kate and Loren, but to so many of their friends over the decades, warmly welcoming everyone into her home. Lorene has passed on a legacy of family kinship and connection that will continue for generations.

Lorene died peacefully on March 17, 2020 at the age of ninety-three. She is survived by her son, Nile, his wife, Joan, her grandchildren, Loren and Kate, her adoptive younger brother, Charles Kraft, his wife, Barbara, and many extended cousins that loved her dearly. In light of current concerns for health and safety, a private family ceremony was held on March 20, 2020. If you would like to honor Lorene’s memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, First Protestant Church of New Braunfels, or Hope Hospice.

