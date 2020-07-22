Lorene “Rene” Shaffer Share:







Lorene “Rene” Shaffer passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late Curtis and Evie Arnold Denman December 17, 1943. She was the seventh child out of eight children.

She met Everett Shaffer at Ben Casey Drive-In in the winter of 1961. They married May 18, 1963 and from this union 3 children were born: Tim, Donna and Larry. Everett was in the Air Force and the family would travel base to base until finally settling in Lockhart in 1999.

Rene enjoyed fishing, puzzles, slots machines and cooking meals for her family. She was a member of TOPS in Lockhart. She and her husband Everett enjoyed meeting friends for breakfast daily until her health prevented her from going.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters Elna Grabeel and Lila Yarbrough

Rene is survived by her husband of 57 years, Everett Shaffer; her sons, Tim Shaffer and his wife Monica and Larry Shaffer; her daughter, Donna Hoehne and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Kayla Shaffer, Justin Hoehne (Carrie), Brittney Shaffer, Miranda Shafer (Clayton), Callie Hoehne; great grandchildren, Reagan, Mason, Cora, Reese, Payton and Anthony; and her siblings, James Denman, Roy Denman, Betty Nix and Doug Denman and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will begin at 10 am on Friday, July 24 also at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan.

