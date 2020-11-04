Luisa Guerrero Share:







Luisa Guerrero born in Lockhart was always full of life laughing or getting others to laugh and have a good time. She loved to go to the the live music dance halls and dance the night away with her friends.

She always sped wherever she went. One time she was stopped by the local Lockhart police for speeding and she told the officer “If you are you going to give me a ticket, hurry up because I’m in a hurry”.

Luisa worked at many jobs over her lifetime and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t try. She owned and operated a small cafe where she served the best enchiladas and fried fish sandwiches! She was also a bail bond person and came to know much of the locals in town who spent time behind bars. They were always so grateful to her if they happened to see her around town. One time she had a hard time collecting from an individual and chased him in her car even across an empty field until she caught him.

She did her best to raise six kids as a single parent and through multiple marriages but her last marriage of 30 years to Pedro Guerrero was her best. Pedro provided the stability in a relationship that she did not have with anyone else. As she reach her final years, her dementia caused her to forget who he was although they both lived together in the nursing home. She would sometimes look at him and say “I don’t know who he is but he is a very nice man”.

In her latter years she became a lector in church and read the readings in Spanish. She joined and led a rosary group offering up prayers for the world and those in need. Her faith carried her through her times of difficulty and she always praised God in all things. As her children and grandkids came to visit her in the nursing home, she always gave them a blessing as they parted. Those blessings will never be forgotten.

Farewell to one of the best tamale makers, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife and God’s servant that has ever graced Lockhart. May the good Lord say, “Luisa, you did your best, now come into my Kingdom”.

Luisa was preceded in death by her mother, Prisca Perez, and son, Johnny Delgado, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Pedro Guerrero, children, Andrew Cortez, Jr., Margaret Cortez Juarez, Angie Perez, Roy Cortez, Gloria Rodriguez-Torres, 12 grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren, and 7 Great-great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Please note that the Funeral services will be private, with only immediate family attending, due to COVID-19. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences, floral tributes, and prayers for the family.

