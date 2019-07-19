Luling teen in custody after allegedly assaulting cop with flashlight, evading arrest Share:







A Luling teenager accused of assaulting a police officer who was attempting to apprehend him on an arrest warrant and escaping the scene by weaponizing the officer’s flashlight is in custody, according to Lockhart police.

The 17-year-old boy, who was wanted on a burglary of a habitation charge, now faces additional charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, and evading arrest with a prior conviction.

Bond has been set at over $1 million.

The Lockhart Post-Register does not name minors under 18 who have been charged with a crime unless they have been indicted with a felony charge by a grand jury.

According to a report issued by the Lockhart Police Department, the officer stopped what the report called a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Lockhart Dairy Queen at about 1 a.m. Friday.

The officer attempted to arrest the teen after finding out he was wanted for burglary of a habitation, but the teen, who was described as 6-3 and 175 pounds, reportedly began resisting an arrest and escaped after wresting a flashlight away from the officer and using it as a weapon.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of surrounding law enforcement agencies along with a helicopter owned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but the teen could not be located.

The teen was arrested later Friday morning when a Lockhart police detective spotted him walking through a local apartment complex.

He surrendered without resistance, police said.