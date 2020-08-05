Lupe Juarez Jr. Share:







Mr. Lupe Juarez Jr., 73, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on July 28, 2020. He entered this world on February 24, 1947 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Lupe Juarez Sr. and Herminia Cedillo.

Mr. Juarez was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe Juarez Sr. and Herminia Mercado, grandparents, Lonnie and Elena Cedillo, sisters, Rachel Mercado and Eva “Gina” Mercado.

He is survived by his wife Anatolia Juarez; daughter Marie E. Juarez; son Lupe Vallejo and wife, Connie; daughter Lisa Akers and husband, Donald Jr.; daughter Mar Y Sol Ledesma and husband, Ernest III; step-daughter Rosa Cortinas and husband, John David; step-daughter Veronica Montana; step-son Jimmy Montana; step-daughter Leticia Josefina Ramos Cisneros; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers: Alfred Mercado Jr and wife Teresia, Alvin Mercado and wife Marie, and David Mercado and his sisters: Frieda Mendieta and Cynthia Mercado and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Honored Grandsons to serve as Pallbearers are: Eddie Aguilar Sr., Adam Ledesma, Andres Aguilar, Donald Akers III, Xavier Ledesma, and John David Cortinas Jr.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Dolores Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.

