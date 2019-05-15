Manuel DeLeon Carrillo Share:







Manuel DeLeon Carrillo, 68, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on May 11, 2019. He entered this world on December 29, 1950 in Bryan, TX, born to Manuel and Concepcion Carrillo. He is survived by his daughter Stella Carrillo-Ortiz and her husband, Philip Ortiz; brother Manuel Carrillo, Jr.; mother of his children Maria Carrillo; sister Herlina Espinoza; 7 Grandchildren; 2 Great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burail will folow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

