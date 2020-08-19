Manuel Leal Gamez Share:







September 23, 1938 – August 10, 2020

Manuel Leal Gamez, age 81, from Buda, Texas, passed away August 10, 2020.

Manuel enjoyed Western movies, Gunsmoke and John Wayne. He loved his horses, working the land, and music by Vicente Hernandez. He enjoyed dancing, eating out, the Houston Astros, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Manuel worked for Gary Job Corp in San Marcos and then for the City of Austin as a banquet supervisor. He retired from the City of Austin at the age of 64. After retirement, he was finally able to dedicate fulltime to his greatest love which was working the ranch. He loved spending time at the ranch with his horses, fixing fences, and growing cotton and corn.

Manuel had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke. He never met a stranger and was well known by the locals in the surrounding community.

Manuel was born to parents Delfino, Sr. and Anita Gamez in Uhland, Texas. Manuel is survived by his children James Gamez, Lucy Gamez and Christine Ybarra; grandchildren Vanessa Rodriguez, Bryttany Gamez, Luke James Gamez and Ethan Gamez; great-grandchildren Bethany Wellborn and Claire Wellborn; siblings Amalia Tobias (Domingo), Rosie Lucio (Luciano), Paula Perez (Victor), Bertha Aguillon (Roy), Rudy Gamez, Mary Burklow (Gerald), and Delfino Gamez, Jr. (Glenda). Manuel was predeceased by his parents Delfino, Sr. and Anita Gamez and great niece, Holly Maynard.

Visitation were held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Thursday, August 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary scheduled for 7 p.m. Funeral services followed at the Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda, Texas on Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m., with interment following at the San Miguel Cemetery in Uhland, Texas. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

