Manuel Trelles Share:







Manuel Trelles, 59, of Lockhart, TX passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Luling, TX. Manuel was born in Lockhart on August 27, 1959 to Natividad and Catarina (Munoz) Trelles. He is preceded in death by his nephew, Michael A. Trelles and his mother, Catarina M. Trelles. Manuel is survived by his loving and caring father, Natividad Trelles of Lockhart, TX; his brother, Bobby Trelles and his wife, Martha of San Marcos, TX; his brother, Ismel Trelles of Lockhart, TX; his sister, Norma T. Mills and her husband, Kevin of Lockhart, TX; his nephew, Christopher Trelles; his nieces, Vanessa Trelles, Katarina Mills and Merina Mills. A visitation was held from 4:00 to 9:00 pm on Sunday, April 21st at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. A recitation of the holy Rosary began at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, April 22nd at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, TX. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lockhart, TX. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 396-2300.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Manuel-Trelles