Maria Elena “Nena” Mendez Share:







Maria Elena “Nena” Mendez, 24, was released from her earthly bonds on September 25, 2020. She was born in Austin, Tx to parents Martin and Rosemary Mendez August 6, 1996. Nena was raised in Austin but lived in Dale and graduated from Lockhart High School in 2015. She married Abrieana Ellis on her 22nd birthday, August 6, 2018 and together started a family. They were proud parents to their little boy, Amenadiel Ryan Mendez.

If you knew Nena, you knew she was a hard worker. She was employed at Dairy Queen in Lockhart as an assistant manager in training. Nena’s moto was, “Success doesn’t work unless you do.” She enjoyed encouraging others, especially in fitness as she loved working out. She will be known as always having a smile on her face and you could guarantee that if she saw that you were feeling down, she was there to pick you up and lift your spirits.

Nena is survived by her wife of 2 years, Abrieane Ellis Mendez; their son, Amenadiel Ryan Mendez; her parents, Martin and Rosemary Mendez; 2 brothers, Jose Mendez Reyes and Leonardo Mendez Reyes; 3 sisters, Amanda Mendez, Erica Marie Mendez (Gerardo) and Esmeralda Mendez (Scott); one of many aunts, Lourdes Perales (Cristian), one of many uncles, Rogelio Gorostiza Jr (Raquel); her closest cousins but not all, Alondra Pena, Liliana Pena, Chris Perales, Benjamin Perales and Daniel Perez. She is also survived by numerous other family members, including the large Mendez Family.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Evangelina Baustista and Rogelio Gorostiza Sr. and her paternal grandparents, Aurelio Mendez, Sr. and Maria Soledad Rosales.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 PM to 5:30 PM with evening services at 6:30 with Pastor Pedro Tello. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 3rd also at McCurdy Funeral Home before we depart for the Lockhart City Cemetery for burial. Pallbearers will be Aurelio Mendez Jr., Robert Mendez, Juan Edwardo Mendez, Chris Perales, Pedro Mendez Jr. and Sotero Gonzalez.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/Maria-Elena-Nena-Mendez