Maria Petra Albarez of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on July 13, 2020. Petra was born on April 9, 1928 to Cornelio and Otilia Elias.

She is survived by her daughters; Margarita Garcia (Jesse) and daughter Mary Alice Albarez her sons Simon Albarez and Carlos Albarez. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years Seferino Albarez Sr., her son Seferino Albarez Jr. , her sister Julia Hernandez and brother Chito Elias.

Petra was kind to all. She was always busy trying to take care of others first then herself. She will be greatly missed by all her knew her.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, Wednesday July 15th at 5:00 pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral service were held following day July 16th at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 205 W. Pecan St. Lockhart, Texas.

Pallbearers: Danny Salinas, Dominic Salinas, Zach Salazar, Fabian Gonzales, Victor Salazar and Anthony Cook. Honorary Pallbearer: Devan Salinas

