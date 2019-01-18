Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Maria Virtudes Flores

Obituaries
0
Share:

Maria Virtudes Flores, 82, passed away peacefully in her home January 4, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1937 in Lytton Springs to Feliciano Flores Sr. and Leocadia Cruz Flores.
A rosaryy was held at DeLeon Funeral home on Sunday January 6 at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday January 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in Lytton Springs.
Maria Virtudes is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Raul Flores, Jose Angel Flores, and sister Clemencia Jesusita Flores Duran.
She is survived by her sister Margarita Flores, and brother Feliciano Flores Jr, and also by many nieces and nephews along with their families.
Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart.
To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Maria-Virtudes-Flores

Share:
Previous Article

Maria Virtudes Flores

Next Article

Jimmy Oliver

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION - SPAM PROTECT