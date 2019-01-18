Maria Virtudes Flores Share:







Maria Virtudes Flores, 82, passed away peacefully in her home January 4, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1937 in Lytton Springs to Feliciano Flores Sr. and Leocadia Cruz Flores.

A rosaryy was held at DeLeon Funeral home on Sunday January 6 at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday January 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in Lytton Springs.

Maria Virtudes is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Raul Flores, Jose Angel Flores, and sister Clemencia Jesusita Flores Duran.

She is survived by her sister Margarita Flores, and brother Feliciano Flores Jr, and also by many nieces and nephews along with their families.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart.

