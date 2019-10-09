Marilyn Kemp Share:







Marilyn Kemp left this world to be with our Father God on September 27, 2019. She was born on January 9th, 1993 in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father Peter Mrla, mother Elizabeth Mrla and brother Peter Mrla Jr.

Marilyn graduated from St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School in 1953 also in 1953 she married the love of her life, Lt. Harry Kemp on December 26th. When she was 50 years of age, she acquired her pilot license. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother!

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry Kemp. Children: Tom and Kathy Kemp, Tampa, FL; Richard Kemp, Lockhart, TX; Ken and Dawn Tashiro, Bethesda, MD; Greg and Brenda Kemp, College Station, TX; Liz Kemp, Lockhart, TX; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be on October 19th at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/marilyn-kemp