Mario Estrada entered the gates of Heaven unexpectedly on January 17, 2020 at the age of 59. He was a lifelong resident of Lockhart. Born on August 18, 1960 to Valentine and Angela (Hernandez) Estrada, Mario was one of ten children.

Mario was a beloved father and the best grandfather anyone could have asked for. He was overjoyed and proud to be “Grandpa Mr. Estrada” to his grandson and he was excited to know he had another grandchild on the way.

He is preceded in death by his mother, his father, his sisters: Maria Estrada Tapia, Enriqueta (Queta) Estrada Tello, Eva Estrada and Concepcion (Connie) Estrada Duran, and his brother, Pedro (Pete) Estrada.

Mario left a legacy to be carried on in those who survive him. They include his daughter, Jessica Nowotny and her husband Tyler Nowotny; his son, Jeremy Estrada; his grandson, Kase Nowotny; the mother of his children, Lillian Estrada; sisters, Alice Estrada and Dolores Estrada; brothers, Frank Estrada and Armando Estrada and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-9 PM with recitation of the Rosary at 7 PM. A memorial mass will begin at 10 am on Saturday, January the 25th at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church. Mario will be laid to rest at a later date with his mother at San Pablo Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. mccurdyfuneralhome@att.net

