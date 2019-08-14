Marjorie Jacqueline “Jackie” (Stephens) Venable Share:







Marjorie Jacqueline “Jackie” (Stephens) Venable passed away on August 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. At 90 years old, she maintained her happy, mischievous spirit until the end.

Jackie was born to Charles L. & Dula (Rodgers) Stephens of Carlton, Texas on March 7, 1929. As the youngest Stephens child, she was adoringly called “Sugar Baby” by everyone in town.

Jackie and family later moved to San Antonio, Texas where she met her husband-to-be, Ben Venable of Monroe, Louisiana, while attending San Antonio College. They were soon married in a small ceremony on October 1, 1949 and maintained a loving, Christ-centered marriage for 57 years. Jackie worked for Dunn and Bradstreet both during and after WWII. In adulthood, she rose through the ranks of a management training program to become a well-respected, female leader at Southwestern Bell.

She spent many years in service to Christ. As a dedicated charter member of Dellview Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school, mentored the youth, sang in the choir and hosted countless church functions. Venable family socials were a highlight for many, as Jackie loved to entertain and feed everyone! In her later years, Jackie also faithfully served the senior members of Crossroads Baptist Church. Most recently, she was a member of First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Jackie’s rich legacy will live on through her ever-growing family, as she was truly at her happiest in her role as Mom, Grandma, and G.G. As the last of her generation, she truly lived life to the fullest.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters (Irene Ogle, Mildred Tackett & Mozelle Slavich) and brothers (Harry Stephens & Charles Stephens).

She is survived by her son Rev. Larry (Edda) Venable of Garland, Texas; daughter Melinda (Carl) Kirst of Lockhart, Texas formerly of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren Jason (Denise) Venable, Rev. Scott (Ashley) Venable, Melissa (Jammar) Crane, Rev. John (Dr. Tara) Venable, Stephanie (Jeffrey) May, and Andrea (Colby) Rapp; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Oliver & Emmett Venable; Brooklyn, Evelyn & Asa Venable; Corbin, Caiden, Creighton & Canon Crane; Jude, Jane & Amos Venable; and Rylen & Tyler Rapp. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services celebrating Jackie’s life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, 78218.

12:30 PM – Visitation; 2:00 PM – Funeral Service; 3:00 PM Private Burial. Officiants will be her son, Rev. Larry Venable, and grandsons, Rev. Scott and Rev. John Venable.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission Funds of Freeman Heights Baptist Church of Garland, Texas; NorthWood Church of Keller, Texas; New Life Baptist of Alexander, Arkansas; or First Lockhart Baptist Church of Lockhart, Texas.

