Mark Trejo, 47, of Lockhart Texas passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on September14, 1972 in Lockhart to Jose Pablo and Lupe Oliva Trejo.

Mark enjoyed cleaning his car, fishing, cutting wood, going to the flea markets with his niece and helping his friends and family out.

Mark was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Lupe Trejo; four sisters, Naomi Trejo, Sonya Torres (Juan M. Torres, Jr.), Alma Trejo and Marivette Trejo; three brothers, Joe P. Trejo (Olga), Stephen Trejo and Alex Trejo; numerous nieces and nephews and his partner, Sylvia Vargas.

Family received friends from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel, with a recitation of the Rosary held at 7 PM., with Deacon Lupe Aguilar officiating.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/mark-trejo