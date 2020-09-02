Marselino (Jim) Castro Share:







Marselino (Jim) Castro, born July 18, 1932 in Buda, TX, to Jose and Felipa Castro, was called to his eternal resting place on August 22, 2020.

Mr. Castro is predeceased by his son, Marsello Noah Castro and survived by his first wife, Emma Castro of Arlington, TX, children: Jesse, Yvonne, Wanda, Darlene, Belinda, Joseph and Marine; 26 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; estranged siblings, Roy Castro, Janie Hagg and Maggie Castro.

Marselino was in the automotive business for many years and eventually settled in Lockhart with Rosa. He enjoyed being outside, western movies, fishing and raising chickens and roosters. WE’LL MISS YOU DADDY, you can finally REST IN PEACE. Special THANKS to his caretaker, Carina.

