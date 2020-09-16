Post Register

Marselino Torrez Castro

Obituaries
Marselino Torrez Castro, 88, beloved Father, Husband, and Brother was called to his eternal resting place on August 22, 2020. He entered this world on July 18, 1932 in Buda, TX, born to Jose and Felipa Castro. 
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Alvarado Castro, brother, Robert Roy Castro, and sisters, Maggie Castro, and Janie Rabb.  
Marselino was in the automotive business for many years. He enjoyed western movies, fishing and raising chickens and roosters.  
A private family service is scheduled.
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/marselino -torrez-castro

