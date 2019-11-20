Martha Ann Sutton Robinson Share:







Martha Ann Sutton Robinson passed away at her home in Lockhart Texas, on November 14, 2019 with her husband by her side. She was born in Beeville Texas on January 14, 1945 and was the only child of Russell Warren and Emma Louise Sutton (both deceased). She is survived by her husband of 57 ½ years, Roxy Robinson.

Martha was raised in Pettus, Texas, until the last couple of months of her 7th grade. The family moved to Bishop, Texas due to an employment change. She met her future husband during her Sophomore year and they married the day after school was out her Junior year. When she decided she was through having children and her children were all in school, in Bay City, Texas, she received her GED, and then went to school and earned her LVN license. She worked in hospitals, doctors offices, but most of all in nursing homes. As hard as this job was, she loved it.

She had another passion in her life and that was youth baseball. While involved with Little League Baseball in Bay City, she and Roxy participated in three workshops at the Southwest Region Center in Waco: administration, umpiring and scorekeeping. She will be remembered as an excellent scorekeeper and manager of concessions. Martha also made it a point to know more about umpiring than the umpires she worked with, which sometimes lead to arguments, most of which she won.

Martha and Roxy spent their early “empty nest” years in Virginia. They spent many weekends traveling the state to explore early American history. Five years later, after taking an early retirement package, they became full time RVer’s, and broadened their explorations. They made their home base in Lockhart, Texas, and over the next several years they spent 6-8 months doing research on Martha’s maiden name – Sutton. During that research Martha stood on property in northeast Alabama that once belonged to her ancestors. This was when she really became interested in her ancestors and they followed them from Alabama to Tennessee to Texas to Oklahoma and finally, back to Texas, where she was born.

Martha is survived by her three children and their spouses: Dinna Tolley and husband, Andy Tolley; Russell Robinson and wife, Dana Robinson; and Jason Robinson and wife, Tracey Robinson. Her 11 grandchildren: Sandi Davis and spouse, Stephen Davis; Kandy Schulze and spouse, Jason Schulze; Drew Tolley and spouse, Jackie; Travis Tolley, Tyler Tolley and spouse, Ashley; Kelly Robinson, Eric Robinson, Nikki Robinson, Jase Robinson, Jacob Robinson, and Jordyn Robinson. Her 9 great-grandchildren are Mae Davis, Bowen Davis, Sutton Schulze, Emma Schulze, Andy Schulze, Lawson Schulze, Sawyer Schulze, Warren Tolley, and Will Tolley.

Friends called on the family from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, November 17th at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. The funeral service were held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 18th at the Thomason Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, TX. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.

If you would like to make a donation of any kind in Martha’s name, please donate to the COPD Foundation.

