Martha Estelene Hodges of Niederwald, Texas passed away on October 23, 2019, in Uvalde, Texas at the age of 85. Martha was born on December 20, 1933 in Lubbock, Texas to James Earl and Jewel Nichols. While growing up, Martha lived in Muleshoe, Quanah, Matador, and Vernon Texas. Martha left the Panhandle with her brothers, Charles and James, to find better jobs, and they settled in Austin. Then Martha worked as a long-distance operator for AT&T. Martha met her future husband, Jack Samuel Hodges, in Austin, and they married on February 27, 1954. Martha and Jack had two sons, John and Clay. After caring for their sons fulltime until they went to school, Martha began working for the Texas Highway Department where she later retired after 25 years. Martha and Jack lived in Niederwald for 42 years, and they were married for 65 years.

Martha was involved in her church, civic organization, and the volunteer fire department. She loved to read books, laugh at herself, go turkey hunting with Jeannie Stockton, but most of all she loved playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, John Hodges and wife Kim of Uvalde, Texas; Clay Hodges and wife Susan of Royse City, Texas; grandchildren, Tiffany Blazek and husband Justin of Kingwood, Texas; Kristin & Jon Scarborough of Keller, Texas; Jacy Malone and husband Trey of Amarillo, Texas; Seth Hodges and wife Cara of Rockwall, Texas; great grandchildren, Zachary Blazek, Brayden Blazek, Ellie Scarborough and Brixton Scarborough.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles, James, and Hershel; sisters Elsie and Louise; her loving husband Jack; great grandkids Addison Rae Blazek and Forrest Samuel Hodges.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hirschfeld Chapel in Ft. McKavett, Texas. Interment followed at Ft. McKavett Cemetery.

