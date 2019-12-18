“Mary” Eugenia Castillo Carrasco Share:







“Mary” Eugenia Castillo Carrasco joined our Lord Jesus Christ in heaven, peacefully, on November 30, 2019.

She was born November 2, 1926, in Cisco, TX, to Pedro and Maria Castillo. She married Jesse L. Carrasco on January 24, 1944, and they made their home in Midland, TX. After her husband passed in 1987, Mary moved to Lockhart, TX, then to Dale, TX.

Mary was known for her strength, grace, storytelling, and style. Her home in Midland was regularly the central place for celebrations, which nurtured a strong sense of family and established a tradition that carries on today. It was Mary’s hospitality and love that made even the most distant relatives feel at home.

She will be solemnly missed, her legacy and our precious memories will live on for generations.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse, her son, Jesse Jr., her daughter, Anna Gutierrez, her granddaughter, Connie Gutierrez and her niece, Sylvia Lopez; her parents and five of her siblings (Socorro Ruiz, Roy Castillo, Pedro Castillo Jr, Jesus Castillo, and Juanita Galindo).

She is survived by her son-in-law, Augustin Gutierrez; daughter-in-law, Eva Carrasco; grandchildren Vanessa Carrasco, Veronica (Jorge) Juarez, Monica (Robert) Rodriguez, Andres Gutierrez, and Angelique Carrasco; great grandchildren Luke, Noah, Sebastian, Karol, Blaise, Rocco, and Nicholas; her sisters Emilia (CR) Navarrette, Maria Elena (Ramon) Ochoa, and Rosa Enriquez; and numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by fur-legged grandchildren Louis, El Eddy, Henry, Mabel, and Beau because, let’s face it, if she had pictures of them on her fridge, they deserve a mention here, too.

Services to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 1401 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on Saturday December 21, 2019. Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass, then graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX.

A special thank you to all who traveled to be with her in her last few weeks on this earth. Our family would like to sincerely thank Hospice of Austin team for their special care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of her memory, please send donations to Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78759.

