Mary Meredith Patton Share:







Mary Meredith Patton age 96 of Lockhart Passed Away Wednesday February 26, 2020.

Mary is survived by her sons Carl Patton and Larry Patton of Lockhart; sister Marie Ormand of Buda and brother Jody Meredith of Austin. 3 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grand Children and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Addie Dillard Meredith of Caldwell County. husband Marshall Patton of Lockhart; brothers Jake Meredith, Billy Meredith, sisters Alta Meredith Phelan, and Grace Meredith Morrison.

Mary and Marshall were married on January 17, 1943 and were together for almost 57 years . She was a forever member of the First Christian Church of Lockhart.

Her working career started at J.C. Penney’s on the square in Lockhart and later she retired from IRS after many years of service.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on April 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First Christian Church in Lockhart with Pastor Steve Digby officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall and all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer Foundation or the First Christian Church.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/mary-meredith-patton