Mary Rose Brewer, 94, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on October 17, 2020 following a short illness. Her loving family was at her side. Mary was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on March 27, 1926, the eldest child of John Scalisi and Antonia Mancuso. She married Loris O. Brewer, Jr. of Lytton Springs, Texas on January 21, 1950.

Mary quit school at the age of 12 after her father unexpectedly passed away. She fully supported her mother, brother, and sisters during the hardest of times. However, she continually received promotions at her various jobs and was able to provide for her family. Later in life, she was able to complete her high school education while still working full-time.

Mary had one of the toughest jobs in the world. She was a U.S. Navy wife. She kept the family close together and safe during Loris’ long at-sea deployments in the 1950s. With Loris’ loving support, she raised three children: Christina, Rick, and David. She is survived by her husband Loris, her daughter Christina, and son David, having lost her beloved Rick in 1977. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Mary was an Executive Assistant at Suburban Bank of Maryland for eleven (11) years in the 1970s and 1980s. She often spoke fondly of her years at the bank.

Mary devoted most of her free time to the Catholic church and supporting the elderly after she and Loris retired to Fairplay, Missouri in the 1980s. As a pianist, Mary often filled her home with the sounds of some of her favorite music. If you placed a sheet of music in front of her, she could play it. Mary and Loris relocated to Lockhart, Texas from Charleston, South Carolina in March 2003.

Her visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church beginning at 12:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020. Followed by a Rosary at 12:30, mass at 1:00pm. Burial will be held at the Lytton Springs Cemetery.

