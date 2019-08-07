Matthew Adam Larivee Share:







Matthew Adam Larivee, of San Antonio, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family at Methodist Hospital. He was born in Round Rock, Texas on July 7, 1984, to Arthur “Joe” Larivee, Jr and Julie Ann Larivee (Christensen).

Matthew had a love for fishing, hunting and family gatherings where the cooking was “famous, famous.” He was known for his sense of humor, love of family, and his concern for others’ needs before his own. He was a living example of Ephesians 4:32- “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Matthew didn’t have his own children; however, he loved his nieces and nephews (Tristen, Jaden, Cassiel, Kaylah, Londynn, Kasen, Michael “MJ” and Hazel) as his owns. He is survived by his parents, Arthur “Joe” Larivee and Julie Larivee (Christensen); his brother, Michael Larivee and wife, Briana; two sisters, Meleah Christensen and Mary Larivee; grandparents, Loren and Marlene Christensen, Arthur and Lola Larivee; he is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and his dogs.

A Celebration of life will be held at Eeds Funeral Home, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 am.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for you souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Matthew Adam Larivee