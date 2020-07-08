Maxine Erna Wernli Garner Share:







Maxine Erna Wernli Garner passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 81 in Luling, Texas. Maxine was born on January 31,1939, to Etelka Dolle Wernli and Max Wernli in New Braunfels, Texas. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, William Herbert Salge in Seguin, Texas.

Maxine is survived by her husband John Garner of Tilmon, Texas; brother, William (Bill) Salge and wife Sue; daughters, Ann Wilke Henderson and Audra Wilke Schulz and husband Shane; grandchildren Christopher Joey Wilke, Megan Henderson Pierson and husband Michael, Travis Jacob Wilke, Marshal Leigh Wilke, Nathan Vaughan Henderson and wife Judy, Bridget Henderson McIntosh and husband Joe, and James Wilke (Wil) Schulz; great grandchildren Scarlett Wilke, Kase Michael Pierson, Hadley Paige Pierson, Laythum Beau McIntosh, Mason Vaughan Henderson, Augustus Paul Wilke, and Tiller Joe McIntosh. Maxine also had numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, and her son, Thomas Joe (T.J.) Wilke.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 5 at 3:00 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas. Visitation followed at 1:00 pm and burial will follow. In leu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice, or simply write a note about something you remember about Maxine.

