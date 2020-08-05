Mertha Schulze Bailey Share:







Mertha Schulze Bailey was born on February 9, 1929. She went to be with her Lord on July 7, 2020.

Mertha grew up on a farm in Niederwald, Texas. Some of her fondest memories were picking cotton, hauling hay and milking cows. During her high school years her twin sister Bertha put in an application at Carson’s truck stop in her name and was called for an interview. Mertha was hired and when she told her mother, she said if he hires you they need to hire Bertha too. They both worked there through their high school years as a cashier and waitress. Mertha went to high school in Lockhart Texas and graduated in 1947. She married M.W. (Bill) Bailey in 1947 and had 3 sons, Richard, Thomas and Billy. She went to nursing school at Brackenridge School of Nursing and proceeded to work in the Coronary Unit and ICU for 18 years. Then continued working at various nursing homes helping out as needed. Her surviving siblings are Katie Vocke and Herb Schulze out of 10 siblings. She is preceded by death by her husband M.W. (Bill) Bailey and son Thomas W. Bailey. Also by siblings Bertha Clifton (twin sister), Augustus Swilley, Richard Schulze, Albert (Pete) Schulze, Gladis Schulze and Mary Camino. Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home.

Services were held by family and friends on July 14, 2020 at Lockhart City Cemetery.

