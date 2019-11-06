Michael Anthony Ruiz Share:







Michael Anthony Ruiz, 51, beloved Son and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on October 28, 2019. He entered this world on November 7, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas, born to Jaime and Mary Ruiz.

Mr. Ruiz was preceded in death by his brother, Gabriel Ruiz.

He is survived by his parents; brother Richard Ruiz; brother Jimmy Ruiz, Jr.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in San Isidro Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/michael-anthony-ruiz