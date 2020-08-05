Michael Daniel Weatherford Share:







Michael Daniel Weatherford of Kyle, Texas went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 14, 2008 in Austin, Texas to Emmett Daniel Weatherford III and Kimberly Dawn Wilson Weatherford. Michael was a perfect child always smiling and in a great mood. He was a loving son and brother.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Emmett Daniel Weatherford Jr. and his grandmother Cathy Anderson.

He will be missed by his loving parents Emmett Daniel and Kimberly Dawn Weatherford III; brother Emmett Daniel Weatherford IV; grandparents Michael and Laura Wilson, “Mama” Linda Weatherford; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends; godparents Richard and Jamie McEwin.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a chapel service to begin at 1 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Liveoak Cemetery in Uhland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to Hospice Austin.

Make-A-Wish: https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_today&chid=100-000

