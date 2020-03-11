Michael Lewis Stone Share:







Michael Lewis Stone, 76, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on March 5, 2020. Mike was born on July 28, 1943 in Bloomington, Illinois to parents Wilson and Helen (Lewis) Stone. He graduated from Clovis High School then attended McMurry College. He received his Bachelor of Education at West Texas State University and Masters of Natural Sciences at Oklahoma University.

Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Downing Stone and his children, Amber Shaw (Bill) of Lockhart, Texas, Andrew Stone (Scott) of Pflugerville, Texas, and David Stone (Gena) of Lampasas, Texas. He is survived by 7 grandchildren: Noah Quinn, Wilson Stone, Madilyn and Sydney Shaw, Ben, Nick, and Kenzie Stone as well as niece Heather Cook (Nathan), nephew Brock Lacy (Christy) and Step sister Gini Jents Rainey (Randy). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ken Stone, and sister, Sharon Stone.

Mike dedicated his life to helping others, especially youth as he spent 32 years as an educator. Mike loved the Lord and was active in the church throughout his entire life. He especially loved singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.

Donations are requested to go to the American Cancer Society.

A visitation was be held at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Service was on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church at 10:30 AM interment to followed at Lockhart City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Nathan Cook, Phillip Janzen, Brock Lacy, Bill Shaw, Andy Stone, Wilson Stone, and Greg Winters.

Arrangements under the care and guidance McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Texas 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/micahel-lewis-stone