The Lord has taken another angel. Michael Overcast ended his earthly journey on May 27, 2019 and ended the path that his disease has taken him.

Mike was born October 28, 1946 to John Lee Overcast and Marie Overcast Frakes in Murray, Kentucky. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, then went to college and worked to earn his degree in Agriculture Business from Murray State University.

Mike started his career with the Farm Credit system in Kentucky and then moved to Lockhart, Texas. He then went to Farm Credit Bank in Austin, Texas. With a short break, he opened a Sears store which sold in 2002. Back in the Farm Credit system, and a move to McKinney, Texas, Mike managed the Heritage Land Bank. After retiring in 2012 and planning to enjoy retirement to travel, God had other plans. In 2015, Mike was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD)- a rare neurological disease. Spending the last 3 years of his life in his chair, but never complained. Mike always had a smile on his face and a Hello for everyone.

Mike is survived by his wife Linda, whom he married January 1, 1982. She was his caregiver and by his side every day of his illness. Also surviving is his mom- Marie Frakes and step dad Ray Frakes. Children- Mike (Shannon) Foust of Houston, Shelley (Marshall) Kelly of Lockhart, Angela (Stephen) Lee of Lockhart, Lisa (Bill Alexander) O’Bryan of Murray, Kentucky and Lori (Andy) Johnson of Murray, Kentucky.

Grandchildren- Noah, Emilee, Chloe and Aaron Foust of Houston, Kailee (Mario) Gutierrez, Madison Kelly of Lockhart. Bella and Kaitlynn Lee of Lockhart, Jeremy (Kala) O’Bryan, Dugan (Gabby) Pearson, Alesha (Michael) James, and Madison Johnson all of Murray, Kentucky. Great Grandchildren- Rylee and Jessi James, Audrey and Braxton O’Bryan all of Murray, Kentucky.

As God has taken him to glory and he is singing “I’ll Fly Away” He will always be loved and missed by all he has left behind.

Services will be at First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Viewing- May 30, 2019 11am-1pm Service at 1:00pm followed by the burial at Lockhart City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to First Lockhart Baptist Church in memory of Mike.

