Mildred Erna Strandtman Ault League, (Milly) filled the room with light and laughter. At 98 she was texting her children and friends, using Beat Headphones, and working her daily crossword puzzle. Born in Lockhart, Texas April 10,1922 to Emil H. and Erna Emma Johanna Bartram Strandtman and died in Collinsville, OK November 4, 2020.

Since 2011, after the death of her husband, Clifford League, Milly has been living with her daughter, Debbie Benn in Ponca City, OK, her son, Bob Ault in Nixa, Mo, and her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Harold Babbitt in Collinsville, OK.

Milly was the third of six children. She graduated from Lockhart High School in 1939, was employed by Farmers Home Administration during WWII and attended Southwest Texas State University. She met her first husband, Robert Martin Ault, Jr, at a USO dance in San Marcos, Texas in 1943. They were married in 1944 just before he was deployed to England with The United States Army Air Corps. In 1954 they moved to Ponca City where Bob was a chemist for Continental Oil Company. Milly was a contract analyst in Mineral Lease and Records Department for Conoco from 1957 to 1984.

In 1974 she married Clifford League. They lived in Ponca City until Cliff’s death in 2011. They enjoyed retirement together traveling the USA and many foreign countries, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, their retiree McDonald Breakfast group, and their many hobbies. Milly was an accomplished pianist having taken lessons from 3rd grade through high school, she enjoyed oil painting, was a member of The First Christian Church and a welcomed guest of the First Baptist Church, she was an avid bowler, hospital volunteer, Camp Fire leader, pie bird collector, quilter and knitter, and always had a book going with several waiting to be read.

Milly is survived by her children, Susan Ault Babbitt and her husband Harold of Collinsville, OK, Robert Ault III of Nixa, Mo, Mary Kathryn Ault of Hendersonville, NC, and Debra Ault Benn of Ponca City, OK. Cliff’s children Steve and his wife Debbie League of Greenville, DE, and Beverly League Heldenbrand and her husband Ron of Katy, Texas.

Grandchildren, Jeremy Babbitt and his children Kendall and Cristina Babbitt and their son, Nathan, Kelsey Babbitt Perry and David Perry and their children Trevor and Ryan, Kevin Babbitt, and Brooklyn Babbitt all of the Tulsa area. Matthew and Nicole Babbitt and their children, Emily, Eli, Isaiah, Liam, Sam, and Eva of Owasso, OK, Meghan Ault of St. Louis, MO. Travis and Natalie Ault and their children Danica, Simon and Frankie of St. Louis, MO., John Gravitt and Amy Meier and their children Levi and Max of Asheville, NC, Therise (Emily) Gravitt Fritz and her children Yarrow ,Stoyan, and Ean of Lakebay, WA, Rachel League of Chicago, IL, Adam and Kristen Heldenbrand and their children Jensen and Greyson of Fulshear, Texas and Steven and Courtney Heldenbrand and their children Ross and Hayden of Katy, Texas, her sister-in-law Lala Strandtman of Kailua, Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her husband Cliff, her parents, Emil and Erna, great granddaughter Vivian Ault, 3 brothers, Clinton, Lesley, and Emil H., 2 sisters Doris and her husband Link Linick, Adeline and her husband Bob Peebles as well as many Ault, Balser, Bartram, Kasch, Hohenberg, and Loep family members. We are very thankful to her private caregivers Maryann Grasich and Bas Wesby as well as all the kind and efficient employees at Evergreen Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven, PO Box 735, Collinsville, OK 74021, a no kill animal shelter, or to your favorite charity. We plan to celebrate her life on her birthday April 10, 2021. Her cremains will buried with Cliff, her husband, at Ponca I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Ponca City, OK

There was nothing old about our mother. She trusted in God, was up to date on all the news, mailed in her absentee ballot, watched every golf tournament, and loved chocolate and her family and friends. She was fine the first part of the week and then her heart decided to rest. She is already dearly missed.

Cremation services provide by Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

