Missing tuber’s body located

LPR staff report

A man who went missing while tubing in the San Marcos River on Saturday was located by divers on Sunday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office confirmed that the body of Jessie Austin, Jr. was located after a search conducted by divers.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman William Miller, deputies were notified around 3 p.m. Saturday about a missing tuber on the San Marcos River near Martindale, Texas. The caller reported that the tuber had fallen out of his tube and had not resurfaced for approximately 10 minutes.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area to begin a search for the missing tuber. A search team comprised of multiple agencies found Austin, Jr. around 1 p.m. Sunday.