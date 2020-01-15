Mosco Anthony
October 24, 1937 – January 6, 2020
Services are entrusted to D.W. Brooks Funeral Home
2950 E. Houston St. San Antonio, TX
Visitation:
5:00PM – 7:00PM
Friday, January 17th, 2020
DW Brooks Funeral Home
2950 E Houston St
San Antonio, Texas 78202
(210)-223-2045
Visitation:
2:00PM – 3:00PM
Saturday January 18th, 2020
Tried Stone Baptist Church
551 Canton St
San Antonio, Texas 78202
(210)-223-2045
Funeral Service:
3:00PM
Saturday January 18th, 2020
Tried Stone Baptist Church
551 Canton St
San Antonio, Texas 78202
(210)-223-2045
Interment:
1:45PM
Wednesday January 22nd, 2020
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, Tx 78209
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/Mosco-Anthony