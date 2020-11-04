Nabor Amaro Villegas Share:







Nabor Amaro Villegas, 54, beloved Father and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on October 28, 2020. He entered this world on July 6, 1966 in Tiquicheo, Michoacan, Mexico, born to Domingo Amaro and Cecilia Villegas.

He is survived by his mother Cecilia Villegas; daughter, Jackie Amaro; spouse Evelia Mendiola Cardozo; sons, Noe Amaro, Omar Amaro, Junior Amaro, daughters, Perla Arellano, Yuri Arellano, son Rey Arellano, and numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be at the family residence (11224 FM 1854, Dale, Texas) from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Nabor Amaro Villegas, 54, amado Padre y Hermano, fue llamado a su eterno lugar de descanso el 28 de octubre de 2020. Entró a este mundo el 6 de julio de 1966 en Tiquicheo, Michoacán, México, nacido de Domingo Amaro y Cecilia Villegas.

Le sobreviven la madre Cecilia Villegas; hija, Jackie Amaro; esposa Evelia Mendiola Cardozo; hijos, Noe Amaro, Omar Amaro, Junior Amaro, hijas, Perla Arellano, Yuri Arellano, hijo Rey Arellano, y numerosos hermanos y hermanas.

El velorio se llevo en la residencia familiar (11224 FM 1854, Dale, Texas) de 12:00 a 9:00 p.m. Viernes 30 de octubre de 2020. El servicio junto a la tumba se llevo el sábado 31 de octubre de 2020 a las 11:45 a.m. en el cementerio de Lockhart City.

