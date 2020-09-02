Nancy Jo Eilers Burklund Share:







Nancy Jo Eilers Burklund gently passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was 81 years old. Nancy was born in Niederwald, TX to parents, Bennie and Laverne Haberer Eilers.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Earl Burklund; sons, Donald and his wife Elsie of Elgin, Eugene and his wife Stacey of Del Valle and Robby and his wife Tish of Buda; grandchildren: Jon Burklund and his wife Diane, Travis Burklund, Austin Burklund, Christopher Beason, Nicholas Beason, Tex Burklund and Caroline Burklund and one great granddaughter, Madison Burklund. She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law, Beverly Borchert Burklund.

Nancy was laid to rest next to her mother in a private service.

Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/nancy-jo-eilers-burkland