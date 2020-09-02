Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Nancy Jo Eilers Burklund

Obituaries
0
Share:

Nancy Jo Eilers Burklund gently passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was 81 years old. Nancy was born in Niederwald, TX to parents, Bennie and Laverne Haberer Eilers.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Earl Burklund; sons, Donald and his wife Elsie of Elgin, Eugene and his wife Stacey of Del Valle and Robby and his wife Tish of Buda; grandchildren: Jon Burklund and his wife Diane, Travis Burklund, Austin Burklund, Christopher Beason, Nicholas Beason, Tex Burklund and Caroline Burklund and one great granddaughter, Madison Burklund. She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law, Beverly Borchert Burklund.
Nancy was laid to rest next to her mother in a private service.
Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/nancy-jo-eilers-burkland

Share:
Previous Article

Marselino (Jim) Castro

Next Article

Lockhart City Council sets budget public hearing

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION