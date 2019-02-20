Nelda Fae (Taylor) Seitz Share:







Nelda Fae (Taylor) Seitz, 76, of Lockhart, Texas passed away February 16, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’ diseases. Nelda was born in Pasadena, Texas on July 11, 1942 to Marlin Taylor and Mamie Rae Whitley.

Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Alfred G. Seitz (1937-2015) and her daughter, Dana Lynn (Seitz) Crider. Nelda is survived by her children, Ralph Rhemann and wife Debra, Mark Rhemann, Marshall Rhemann, Kim Martinez and Donna Karawoski; her grandchildren, Rhett, Rebecca, Melissa, Barry, Mechelle, Josh, Ashley, Kelly, Victoria, Shaun, Dustin, Dani, Jessica, Brittany, Amber and A.J; and a whole gaggle of great grandchildren, as well as her fur-baby “Tiger”.

Nelda found joy in making jewelry, bargain hunting, crafting and attending her grandchildren’s sports games whenever possible.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm to mourn the loss, remember a life, and celebrate a heavenly homegoing at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services will also be at McCurdy beginning at 10 am on Saturday, February 23rd. Nelda will be laid to rest next to husband and daughter at Majestic Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Seitz Family asks that you consider donating to a Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s research organization in Nelda’s name.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 512-398-4791, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

