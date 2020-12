New four-way stop coming to Maple Street and SH 130 Share:







Drivers passing through the intersection of SH 130 and Maple Street will now have to come to a full stop at the intersection beginning Friday, December 18th.

Drivers will see LED-enhanced stop signs, pavement markings, and signs to warn of the new traffic pattern.

The changes, approved by Texas Department of Transportation, are aimed to improve traffic flow, which has increased in recent years with the growth in the area West of Lockhart.