Nicholas “Nico” Arias, 73, passed away on April 17, 2020. Nico was a lifelong resident of Lockhart, Texas. He was born on September 10, 1946 to Juan and Santos Reyna Arias.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Santiago Arias; sisters, Nancy Lopez and Antonia Rueda. Nico is survived by his son, Nick Arias and his wife Zephora; daughter, Shirley Arias; three grandsons, Michael Martinez, Elijah Arias and Armando Estrada; two granddaughters, Zariella and Zienna; brother, Narcise Arias and three sisters, Bertha Perez, Rosa Crisostomo and Giesla Mercado.

A come and go visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10 – 1:30 PM with a graveside service beginning at 2 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jeremy Lopez, Steven Lopez, David Castillo, Dimas Castro, Fernando Silva and Julio Valdez. You may visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook or order a sympathy card.

