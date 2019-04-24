Norma Jean Witter Etheredge Share:







Norma Jean Witter Etheredge “Granny”, 90, was born Sept. 30, 1928. She was taken home to be with our Heavenly Father on April 7, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Benjamin Witter; son, Brad Etheredge; daughter, Darlene Loper; grandkids, Kyle Burton, Kevin Ogrodny, Misty Cruz and Brandon Etheredge and lots of great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Eugene; her parents, Benjamin and Florence Witter; brother, Wallace and her daughter-in-law, Kandy. Norma was like a mother to all and always saw the good in people. We are thankful for the 90 years the Lord blessed us with her. A Celebration of Life Service was held at All Generations Church, 2515 N. Colorado St., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home.

