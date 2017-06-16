Trollis Ross Crider, 59, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, from a heart attack due to complications of spinal surgery.

It took a lot to bring him down though; he was Texas tough, not afraid of man or beast.

On his birthday in 1978, he married his wife Shelley Rose, who cooked beans and cornbread for him for 38 years. They had two beautiful and smart children, Trollis Vernon Crider and Amy Rose Liu. Amy and her husband, Shuai, gave him a wonderful grandson, Lincoln Ross Liu.

Trollis was born in Crane, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1957, on his mother Doris Marie Crider’s birthday. He worked since the age of 14 in the oilfields, first with his father, Harvey Vernon Crider, pulling wells, then roughnecking with Hazelett Drilling all over South Texas.

Later in life he fulfilled his dream of owning and raising cattle.

Everyone knew his red and white Dodge dually with stacks. He also loved his old Ford tractor and motorcycles.

Out of a family of eight children, only his father and mother, and brothers Hoke Samuel Crider and Kenneth Ray Crider passed on before him.

He is survived by his brothers: George Hazelett, James Crider and Corey Crider; and his sisters, Merry Crider and Della Bennett.

Trollis was not a shy man; he loved good jokes and witty comebacks. He played guitar in the Don’t Get Excited band and loved to listen to old country music. He was a member of The Wild Bunch and rode his white horse, Dominoe, in Chisholm Trail parades. He also participated in the Luckenbach attempt to have the largest guitar ensemble world record.

He cherished his family, friends, and people in general. The day before he passed away he gave every dollar in his wallet to a homeless man who was released from the hospital with no place to go.

He enjoyed visiting with his nephews and nieces and their families, and they gave him much care and love in return. He loved animals all his life, bringing home all the injured or abandoned creatures he could find. He couldn’t wait to get home to see his two chihuahuas, Newton and Daisy. He especially enjoyed his birds and had over 200 pigeons at one point.

Trollis was truly a unique and special person who will be missed greatly. I will think of you, my love, every time I see a red bird.