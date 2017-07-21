Dorothy Johnson

McMahan resident Dorothy Duke Johnson, 93, died July 18, 2017, at the Christopher House in Austin, Texas.

Dorothy Helen Duke Johnson was born Feb. 23, 1924 in Austin, Texas to Wilder Morgan Duke and Mary Ellen Lyons Duke.

Dorothy grew up in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by her mother’s large Irish family. Her maternal grandparents had emigrated from Ireland. After graduating from South Park High School, she traveled to California to visit relatives and work in support of the WWII effort. Following the war, she returned to Beaumont, to enjoy her family, friends and raising her two girls. Dorothy was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She sewed dresses for both her girls and granddaughter. She later moved to Houston where she and her husband, Raymond Johnson, lived until they built their home in McMahan, Texas in the early 1970s. There they raised cattle, travelled, and enjoyed many wonderful years there together. Dorothy was active in the Delhi Quilt Guild. Not only was she a skilled quilter she also enjoyed the social aspects of guild.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Martin-Jorgensen, of Austin; son-in-law, John Hyatt, of Denton; her granddaughter, Tracey Hyatt Moulden, of Denton; her great-grandchildren, Travis Moulden of Denton, Rachel Moulden Schultz (Riley) and great-great grandchildren, Wesley, Isla, and Luke Schultz all of Blanchard, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Raymond; her brother, Rudy Duke; and her daughter, Carol Ellen Hyatt.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to 1017 Bois D’Arc Assist Living, Hospice Austin’s Christopher House and especially for the loving kindness of Dorothy’s friends and neighbors.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Visitation and Rosary are scheduled 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 24 at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, Lockhart. Interment will follow at Jeffrey Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.