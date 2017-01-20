Adolfo Gonzales, Sr., 73, of Luling, (formerly of Lockhart), passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Mr. Gonzales was born on Sept. 27, 1943, in Lockhart, to Juan and Carmela Gonzales.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Emilio Gonzales; and sister, Eufemia Martinez.

Mr. Gonzales is survived by his wife of 52 years, Delfina Gonzales; daughters, Carmen Gonzales (Janie) and Janie Gonzales; and sons, Adolfo Gonzales, Jr., Adam Gonzales (Trisha), and Alex Gonzales.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Gonzales are pending through O’Bannon Funeral Home, Luling, Texas.