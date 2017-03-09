Agnes Crosier

Agnes Belle Pendergrass Crosier, 94, of Cade, La., formerly of Seadrift, passed away March 4, 2017. She was born Aug. 7, 1922, in Rosanky, Texas, to the late Silas and Mary Belle (Webb) Pendergrass. Agnes was a retired CRNA and served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Rescue.

She is survived by her son, Jess Erwin Crosier and wife, M’Liss Landry Crosier, of Cade, La., and grandsons, Jess Walter Crosier and Benjamin Erwin Crosier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Erwin Crosier; parents; brothers: Lloyd Benjamin, Olan Marvin, Calvin and Carol Pendergrass; and sisters, Myrtle, Edith and Gladys Pendergrass.

Graveside Services will be held at the Seadrift Cemetery Pavilion on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard.