Alejandro Castillo

Alejandro “Allen” Vargas Castillo, a 33-year resident of Austin, passed away on Nov. 25, 2016 in Santa Marta, Puriscal, San Jose, Costa Rica, where he had been living temporarily for the past 15 months.

Allen was born in San Jose, Costa Rica on Feb. 26, 1946.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ann Priddy Vargas; two brothers, and three sisters; numerous nephews and nieces and a host of friends. Allen was the son-in-law of the late Jim and Lova Priddy, of Lockhart.

A celebration of his life was held in Lockhart, Texas on Feb. 25, 2017. Memorials may be sent to “Lockhart Victim Assistance Team,” 214 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart, Texas 78644 or an organization of your choice.