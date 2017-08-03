Alfred Cano

Mr. Alfred “Freddy” Frausto Cano, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Lockhart, Texas on Sunday, July 30, 2017, surrounded by his wife and daughter.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1947, in Lockhart to Juan M. and Celia (Frausto) Cano. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gilbert Cano, and his sister, Guadalupe (Cano) Gonzales.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Felicita “Felis” (Rangel) Cano and their only child, Yvonne Cano-Henderson and husband, Kenneth, of Lockhart; granddaughter, Senior Airman Jessica Cheyenne Henderson, of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; and grandson, Ty Henderson, of Lockhart; and his brother, Alex Cano and wife, Diana, of Springfield, Mo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, many more family members, close friends, extended family and lifelong family friends Mr. Fred Pruneda, Mr. Abel Rodriquez, Mr. Marcos Villalobos and Mr. Waldo Villareal.

Mr. Cano was a founding member of the Lockhart Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the founder of the Chamber’s “Orgullo” award. He, along with the late Judge Monico Luis Cisneros, was instrumental in organizing a group of local citizens to save the Cementerio Navarro Historico (Navarro Cemetery), now a registered Texas historical cemetery. He was also a strong and vocal advocate in the single-member district for the City of Lockhart City Council Precincts.

Mr. Cano was a United States Army National Guard Sergeant (1967-1972) a former Lockhart Jaycees Member (1971), a member of the Lockhart LULAC Chapter #684, St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church Knights of Columbus and a former Grand Knight, a former coach with the Lockhart Little League and a member of the Lockhart Pan American Golf Association.

Mr. Cano was hired as the first Hispanic male police officer with the Lockhart Police Department (1972-1978) and a corrections officer with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Cano’s passion was remodeling homes for rental properties. He and Felis were the owners of the popular and well attended Tiny Tots Daycare for 16 years (1977-1993). They later opened and operated three very popular and successful Mexican restaurants in Lockhart: Dos Reales Café, El Ranchero Café and Cano’s Café.

Mr. Alfred Cano touched the lives of many and will be truly missed by all.

Special thanks to Ms. Rene Bloodworth and Fresenius Dialysis – South Austin.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 w. Pecan St., Lockhart, with Father Howard Goertz officiating the memorial mass. A reception will follow after the memorial mass at the First Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 S. Blanco St., Lockhart. Funeral services are being handled by DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar Street, Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: Eudist Servants of the 11th Hour – The Heart of Jesus and Mary Discernment House (ESEH), 618 North Pecos Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644.