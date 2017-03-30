Alice Queen

Alice Mae Guckian Queen passed away suddenly in her Fentress residence on March 20, 2017 at 76 years of age. Alice was born to her parents Jimmy and Alma Riddle Guckian in Lockhart, Texas, on Feb. 1, 1941. Her parents preceded her in death, as did her brothers Louis Gerald and William James (Jay) Guckian.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Melanie Leazar Wheaton and son-in-law, Jeff Wheaton, with whom she lived and did everything with for about 18 years. Alice is also survived by her sister, Mildred Patricia Guckian Damerau, husband, Reno, of Wimberley; her brother, David Guckian and wife, Ellen, of Dale; two aunts: Nelta Riddle Lancaster, of Midland, and Betty Ann Riddle Sanders, of Austin. Her life was blessed with multiple nieces and nephews and cousins.

Alice graduated from Lockhart High School in 1959 and lived most of her life in Caldwell

County. Her work history included beauty school training and elder care. Alice enjoyed visiting the Texas coast, listening to classic country music, cats and supporting the US military. Country drives were a favorite activity, and in recent years, Alice has enjoyed connecting with distant relatives throughout the USA. She always had a pleasant word.

A graveside service was held in the family area of the Lockhart City Cemetery, where Alice was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 28 with the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.