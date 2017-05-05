Alvin Schuerg

Alvin “Al” B. Schuerg of Seguin, 84, passed away on the May 3, 2017, at 3:12 p.m. from esophageal cancer. Al was born to Albert and Paula Schaefer Schuerg in Lockhart, Texas, on Dec. 9, 1932. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dale Schuerg on March 12, 2012; his parents; brothers, one-year-old Theodor Christian Schuerg, Herman, William “Bill,” and Morgan Schuerg; and his sisters, Helen Evans, and Doris Pittmann.

Al is survived by his wife, Joyce Gerdes Schuerg; daughter, Nanette Schuerg Murray, and companion, Harvey Frenzel; and son Alvin E. Schuerg, and wife, Cathy. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Connie Batey Barnes, and husband, Keith, and Cindy Batey Teuscher, and husband, Louis; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.

Al graduated from Lockhart High School in 1951 and was an avid basketball player. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Eversole out of California to Japan, Korea and China. He was honorably discharged in June of 1955.

When returning to the States, Al and family moved to San Antonio, and he worked in maintenance for Handy Andy Grocery until he entered the Department of Public Safety School in Austin in 1958. After graduating, he was the Driver’s License Patrolman in San Antonio until he became the License and Weight Patrolman in 1961, moved to Seguin and worked in the surrounding area of Seguin, which were his proudest years.

Al and Joyce started working with the Mobile Home Industry in 1973 through 1983. Al retired to work the Gerdes farm after his father-in-law, Marvin Gerdes, had a stroke. He enjoyed the tractor work and the cattle.

Al and Joyce loved to dance to the Classic Country music bands in the local and surrounding areas, and followed various country bands three or four nights a week. Al and Joyce won the Waltz contest at the Comal County Fair in 2007. They enjoyed dancing at The Silver Center, Martinez Hall, the VFW in Geronimo, and many, many other dance halls throughout the years, especially The Farmer’s Daughter on W W White Road in San Antonio. At all the social gatherings, he was always the life of the party and a great dancer. In later years Al would have to go outside to smoke that cigarette, and he would always try to drum up real estate business for Joyce. He was good at that, too, although it would sometimes interfere with a good dance song. Al and Joyce would take a vacation trip to Branson, Mo., every year starting in 1990 with the last trip being in November 2010.

Al was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration of the eyes in February 2003, at age 71. Within a year he was unable to drive which led to a different lifestyle, along with depression and anxiety because he had to depend on someone else to take him to breakfast, which was his favorite meal.

Al still loved dancing and having fun until his heart attack in July of 2011, but that didn’t slow down the dance activity, he just couldn’t dance like he used to—he prided himself in being a great dancer—and Joyce was always sharing him with the other Ladies.

It was Al’s inner feeling of friendliness that drew people to him. His heart was weak though, his body was tired from fighting his cancer since July 2016, his will was still strong. Our loss is Heaven’s gain! May he see again the beauty of the flowers and the faces of the people he loved.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Tres Hewell Mortuary at 165 Tor Drive in Seguin, (830) 549-5912, with family receiving friends from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Tres Hewell Mortuary, and burial will follow at Elm Creek Community Cemetery, 2005 Settlers Way, Seguin. Gathering after the burial will be at his home at 1951 Settlers Way (second home left of the Cemetery).

Pallbearers will be friends Jack Gillespie, Darrell Phelps, David Dickinson, Ronnie Lange, John Grein, Jonathan Wacaster.

Honorary Pallbearers are Henrietta Evans, who took great care of him since 2015, Cliff and Betty Dietz, Paul and Pat Bosenbury.