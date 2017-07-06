Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Mr. Alvino Mendez, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Lockhart, surrounded by his family, on July 1, 2017.

Mr. Mendez was born on Sept. 12, 1930, to Pablo and Francisa Mendez. He was an entrepreneur and businessman, the owner and operator of Mendez Grocery in Lockhart for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Armandina Mendez; three brothers; one sister; and one grandson.

He is survived by nine children: sons, Tommy, Richard, Paul, Albert, Sam and Jesse Mendez, and daughters, Mary Castaneda, Alice Black and Connie Alva; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; three brothers and three sisters.