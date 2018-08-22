Amanda Joy Walker Sherman Share:







Amanda Joy (Mandi) Walker Sherman, 38, passed away on July 19, 2018 after being involved in a serious vehicle accident.

Mandi was born on July 6, 1980 in Austin, Texas. She attended school in Lockhart and later attended Concordia Lutheran University in Austin, Texas.

After attending college, she had a successful career in sales. Mandi was very accomplished working at HomeAway and other online travel companies. She lived an exciting life. She loved new experiences and traveling.

She enjoyed her time outdoors and camping, especially at Big Bend, one of her favorite parks.

She lived life to its fullest and brought enrichment to those that she loved. She was always kind and accepting of everyone that she met. She had the greatest sense of humor and always made light of all situations and loved without boundaries. She adored taking care of and spending time with her parents, She was a loving aunt and sister. Above everything, Mandi’s greatest pride and joy was her nine year old daughter Emory Evelyn.

Mandi will be tremendously missed by her family and all of those that knew her.

To honor the joy that Mandi brought to everyone, the family will have a Celebration of Life. To be announced at a later date.

Mandi is survived by her daughter, Emory Evelyn Sherman; parents, Charles and Janice Walker; sisters, Angela Carral and husband Manuel, Rebecca Bumgardner and husband Lael.; niece, Madeline Bumgardner; nephews, Quintin Bumgardner and Collin Bumgardner; including multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Contributions are requested in lieu of flowers to be made to a Trust Fund being set up for Mandi’s 9 year old daughter Emory Evelyn Sherman.

Emory Evelyn Sherman

C/O Rebecca Bumgardner

2846 Paso Del Robles

San Marcos, TX 78666

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Amanda-Joy-Walker-Sherman