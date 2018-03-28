Andrea Nicole Cruz Share:







Ms. Andrea Nicole Cruz was born March 17, 1993 and passed away on March 15, 2018. She is survived by her brother, John Cruz, sister, Alicia Cruz, sister in law, Katie Cruz, nephew, Alexander Cruz, grandparents, Dion and Chris Cruz, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 a.m. March 22nd, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers were Mark Martinez, Ronnie Martinez, Michael Martinez, Johnny Martinez, Larry Maciel, Pablo De Velasco, Chris Cruz, Nick Cruz. Services were held under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home,110 Cedar St. Lockhart Texas 78644.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit http://post-register.com/obituaries/Andrea-Nicole-Cruz